Thousands Lose Power After Intense Winter Storm Strikes Western Washington

A strong winter storm slammed Western Washington on Tuesday (November 29), leaving thousands without power and more snow on the way, according to KIRO 7. Reporters say over 75,000 people didn't have electricity by 7 a.m. Wednesday (November 30), but that number is decreasing by the hour.

Seattle and the Everett area were under a Winter Storm Warning until 8 a.m. Wednesday (November 30) but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods yet. Highs will be in the upper 30s by afternoon with another round of snow coming overnight and into Thursday morning (December 1), meteorologists at the station predict. The Cascades and mountain passes will keep getting heavy snow.

Speaking of Thursday, get ready for bone-chilling temperatures, high winds, and scattered snow or wet snow showers.

Drivers will have to contend with slick roads, debris, standing water, and traffic accidents during this bout of winter weather. Several crashes were reported across Puget Sound Wednesday morning, and some roads in Lynnwood, North Bend, and Bellingham were reportedly closed due to them.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reminded travelers to drive carefully during icy conditions. Officials tweeted, "Seeing lots of spinouts and stuck cars out there. There are areas throughout the region with snowy/icy conditions on our roadways. Our plows & de-ice trucks are out treating."