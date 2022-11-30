Ukraine To Install 40-Foot Christmas Tree In Kyiv Amid Russian Attacks

By Bill Galluccio

November 30, 2022

Christmas tree with a bright star on top of the head in the evening on the outside street.
Photo: Getty Images

The mayor of Kyiv has vowed that Russian President Vladamir Putin will not be able to "steal our Christmas" as the war between the two nations drags on.

"No one is going to cancel the New Year and Christmas, and the atmosphere of the New Year should be there," Mayor Vitali Klitschko told the RBC-Ukraine news agency, according to Reuters. "We cannot allow Putin to steal our Christmas."

He said workers will put up Christmas trees around the city, though they will be without lights to conserve energy amid blackouts caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Officials said that a 40-foot tree will be installed in Sofiyska Square in downtown Kyiv that will include light-up garland, which will be powered by a generator.

Klitschko said that large gatherings will still be banned in the city during the Holidays due to the ongoing threat of Russian attacks.

"We had many discussions about whether a Christmas tree is needed this year. Of course, those mass celebrations that took place before will not happen. The business turned to us with a proposal to put up a Christmas tree – not as big as usual – at their own expense. For example, last year's tree was 31 meters high, this year, it will be almost three times lower – 12 meters. It will be decorated with energy-saving garlands powered by a generator, which was also offered by patrons," Klitschko said on air of the Kyiv television channel, Interfax Ukraine reported.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.