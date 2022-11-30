Washington Destination Among The Best Christmas Towns In The U.S.

Christmas can be a perfect time to visit another place and get into the spirit. That's why Travel + Leisure pinpointed the best "Christmas towns" in the United States:

"Whether you're returning home to see family and find yourself eagerly awaiting the 25-foot tree illuminated in your town square, or you're taking a solo trip to a seasonal destination this year and are ready to be met with holiday cheer, there's always a reason to visit one of the best Christmas towns in the USA."

One destination in Washington state made it on the list: Leavenworth! Here's why this unique town was chosen:

"Leavenworth is an American town that looks more like a portal to Germany in the middle of the Washington Cascade Mountain Range. The town was built to resemble a traditional Bavarian village and the nearby mountains, poetically named The Enchantments, help allude to the idea that you really could be in Europe — especially during the Christmas season. Over half a million lights go up on the first day of December and every weekend until Christmas is chock-full with holiday activities like gingerbread house displays, carolers, and ornament giveaways."