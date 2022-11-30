Washington Destination Among The Best Christmas Towns In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

November 30, 2022

Blur Image Of People Walking On Street Amidst Illuminated Buildings Decorated With Christmas Lights
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas can be a perfect time to visit another place and get into the spirit. That's why Travel + Leisure pinpointed the best "Christmas towns" in the United States:

"Whether you're returning home to see family and find yourself eagerly awaiting the 25-foot tree illuminated in your town square, or you're taking a solo trip to a seasonal destination this year and are ready to be met with holiday cheer, there's always a reason to visit one of the best Christmas towns in the USA."

One destination in Washington state made it on the list: Leavenworth! Here's why this unique town was chosen:

"Leavenworth is an American town that looks more like a portal to Germany in the middle of the Washington Cascade Mountain Range. The town was built to resemble a traditional Bavarian village and the nearby mountains, poetically named The Enchantments, help allude to the idea that you really could be in Europe — especially during the Christmas season. Over half a million lights go up on the first day of December and every weekend until Christmas is chock-full with holiday activities like gingerbread house displays, carolers, and ornament giveaways."

To see more American cities getting into the Christmas spirit, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.

