WATCH: Aerial Video Captures Stunning Footage Of Mauna Loa Eruption

By Bill Galluccio

November 30, 2022

Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano Erupts For First Time Almost 40 Years
Photo: Getty Images North America

The U.S. Geological Survey shared a new video taken from a helicopter that captured stunning footage of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupting.

The world's largest volcano began erupting on Sunday (November 27) for the first time in 38 years, shooting fountains of lava nearly 150 feet into the air.

Officials said that threat to property is minimal as the lava flows from the eruption are "contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities."

However, the lava flows have blocked several roads and could force officials to close a major highway on Hawaii's Big Island.

In addition, the volcanic gasses, smoke, and ash from Mauna Loa could create health hazards, especially for young children and the elderly. State health officials have warned residents about low air quality due to volcanic smog as ash and strands of volcanic glass known as Pele's Hair rain down on some areas.

"Sharing with you this evening, video from # MaunaLoa's NE Rift Zone. At ~11 am on Nov 29, 2022, the lava fountains were measured at 35-40 meters (115-148 ft) in height. The second video shows an 'a‘ā lava flow several meters (yards) thick, moving to the northeast. #MaunaLoaErupts," the USGS wrote on Twitter.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.