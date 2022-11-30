WATCH: Aerial Video Captures Stunning Footage Of Mauna Loa Eruption

The U.S. Geological Survey shared a new video taken from a helicopter that captured stunning footage of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupting.

The world's largest volcano began erupting on Sunday (November 27) for the first time in 38 years, shooting fountains of lava nearly 150 feet into the air.

Officials said that threat to property is minimal as the lava flows from the eruption are "contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities."

However, the lava flows have blocked several roads and could force officials to close a major highway on Hawaii's Big Island.

In addition, the volcanic gasses, smoke, and ash from Mauna Loa could create health hazards, especially for young children and the elderly. State health officials have warned residents about low air quality due to volcanic smog as ash and strands of volcanic glass known as Pele's Hair rain down on some areas.

"Sharing with you this evening, video from # MaunaLoa's NE Rift Zone. At ~11 am on Nov 29, 2022, the lava fountains were measured at 35-40 meters (115-148 ft) in height. The second video shows an 'a‘ā lava flow several meters (yards) thick, moving to the northeast. #MaunaLoaErupts," the USGS wrote on Twitter.