A shocking video caught a bold bandit taking shoplifting to another level at a South Florida department store. Surveillance footage obtained by WPLG shows the crook dragging dozens of handbags, purses, and other items stuffed in large bags out of Burlington in Hialeah on Black Friday (November ).

“Very brazen thief. Right now we have a saturation of officers out there in uniform and when you see something like that they need to be caught,” Hialeah Police Sgt. Jose Torres said, per reporters. "He’s doing his holiday shopping on the dime of the store. This is something we won’t tolerate."

Even journalists were surprised at how he just waltzed in and out of the business with so many cameras watching him.

"Does this guy not realize there are cameras and police everywhere? Well, obviously not," WPLG reporter Rosh Lowe said during a live broadcast.

Authorities got a clear view of the suspect's face and vehicle from the collected footage. He appears to be wearing a black shirt, a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, and brown pants. He also has a huge tattoo covering his left forearm. Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

“Give us a call and we would be more than glad to get him off the street," Torres said.