2022 YouTube Streamy Awards Reveals Star-Studded Lineup
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 1, 2022
The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards are almost here and dick clark productions, Tubefilter, and YouTube have revealed the full list of creators who will be involved in this year's special awards show.
For the first time in Streamys history, the show will be live-streamed exclusively on a creator's channel. Fans will be able to watch the show on 'Master of Ceremonies' Airrack's YouTube channel as the show takes place live and in person at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, December 4th at 6:00 P.M. PT/ 9:00 P.M. ET.
Bob The Drag Queen from RuPaul's Drag Race will serve as the Streamys live announced and MrBeast will make a special video appearance to kick off the show. Other creator guests including Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, RDCWorld, the cheeky boyos, and more.
This year’s list of Streamys presenters includes Alexa Rivera, Avani Gregg, Blogilates, Brad Mondo, Brandon Rogers, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Colin & Samir, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, HasanAbi, Howieazy, Ian Boggs, Jarvis Johnson, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Leo González, MissDarcei, Pierson Wodzynski, Quackity, Rhett & Link, SeanDoesMagic, Sheena Melwani & The Real Indian Dad, and Thee BlackBadger.
Furthermore, the show will also feature a performance by Yung Gravy. The multi-platinum hip-hop phenomenon will perform his hit song "Betty (Get Money)." Don't miss out on the action as the Streamys celebrates its 12th year honoring excellence in online video creation.
For more information visit www.streamys.org.