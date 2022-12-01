2022 YouTube Streamy Awards Reveals Star-Studded Lineup

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards are almost here and dick clark productions, Tubefilter, and YouTube have revealed the full list of creators who will be involved in this year's special awards show.

For the first time in Streamys history, the show will be live-streamed exclusively on a creator's channel. Fans will be able to watch the show on 'Master of Ceremonies' Airrack's YouTube channel as the show takes place live and in person at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, December 4th at 6:00 P.M. PT/ 9:00 P.M. ET.

Bob The Drag Queen from RuPaul's Drag Race will serve as the Streamys live announced and MrBeast will make a special video appearance to kick off the show. Other creator guests including Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, RDCWorld, the cheeky boyos, and more.