Anthony Kiedis Says This Band Shaped His Life: 'Became A Lifestyle'

Anthony Kiedis is revealing the band that helped shape his life, both personally and creatively. Speaking to Rick Rubin on the Broken Record podcast, the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman said the Talking Heads were the first band to make their mark on a young Kiedis discovering the punk rock scene and the community that came with it, per Far Out Magazine.

"I was like a little, I dunno, at the very best, like a little New Wave kid in high school, listening to the Talking Heads and David Bowie and a few other things," he said. "But when Flea and I started wandering up to the Starwood, and getting us a true taste of the Los Angeles punk rock scene, I started feeling semi-connected and then it just became a lifestyle."

He was even able to share his gratitude for the band that helped shape his life while inducting the Talking Heads into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

"I remember the exact moment where I was when I heard the Talking Heads for the first time," he told the crowd of the life-changing experience. "That's an incredible indication of the beautiful influence they've had on my life because there's not so many things I can say about that."

In his speech, Kiedis recalled hearing "Psycho Killer" when he was 15 years old, saying he "absolutely freaked out" and had to listen to it several times because "it sounded like nothing else I'd ever heard and made me feel like nothing else I'd ever felt."