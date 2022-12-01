Are Archeologists Closing In On The Tomb Of The Last Pharaoh?

“(Martinez) said that Cleopatra believed that she was the goddess Isis and behaved her entire life like she was,” said Katy. “Her goal was to go to Taposiris and prove that this certain location there was not just to Osiris, but a temple dedicated to Isis. A temple dedicated to Isis located so close to Alexandria would be the perfect resting place for someone who is considered to be the living incarnation of a goddess.”

Archeologists and historians alike have long searched for the queen’s lost tomb but have never uncovered where it might be or where it might have been. One of the few clues to Cleopatra’s whereabouts come from the Greek Philosopher Plutarch who wrote about the queen 200 years after her death.

“He said that Cleopatra’s tomb was in a beautiful city with lots of buildings around it,” said Katy.

It’s not a lot to go off of, but since there are no surviving accounts from the time of Cleopatra’s death detailing where she was buried, it's what archeologists have to piece together the mystery. Martinez has spent more than a decade studying Cleopatra's life and comparing Plutarch's account with the other clues that survived the centuries.