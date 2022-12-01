The Best Player In All Of College Football Lives Right Here In Texas

By Dani Medina

December 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Did you know the best player in all of college football can be found right here in Texas?

Incarnate World Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. is "putting up video game numbers" in San Antonio, MySanAntonio reports. He's currently leading the U.S. in passing efficiency (218.1) and yards per attempt (11.56) and is on pace to set an FCS record. Scott is ranked No. 6 in the country in passing yards (3,791), but he's top dog when it comes to passing touchdowns with 50 — which are both better stats than current Heisman Trophy favorites USC's Caleb Williams and UTSA's Frank Harris. He's also currently averaging 53 points a game and over 580 yards a game.

The FCS standout has even gained national attention from ESPN analyst and 2011 Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, who considers Scott a "Heisman front runner" behind Michigan running back Blake Corum, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and UNC quarterback Drake Maye, among others.

Scott has led the Cardinals (10-1) to the FCS Playoffs as the No. 7 seed, with its second-round matchup scheduled for Saturday (December 3) against Furman.

