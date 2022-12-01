The Best Player In All Of College Football Lives Right Here In Texas
By Dani Medina
December 1, 2022
Did you know the best player in all of college football can be found right here in Texas?
Incarnate World Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. is "putting up video game numbers" in San Antonio, MySanAntonio reports. He's currently leading the U.S. in passing efficiency (218.1) and yards per attempt (11.56) and is on pace to set an FCS record. Scott is ranked No. 6 in the country in passing yards (3,791), but he's top dog when it comes to passing touchdowns with 50 — which are both better stats than current Heisman Trophy favorites USC's Caleb Williams and UTSA's Frank Harris. He's also currently averaging 53 points a game and over 580 yards a game.
Lindsey Scott Jr. is putting up video game numbers 🎮 #QB1 …plus he’s a 4.0 grad student! #TheWord @_lj18_ pic.twitter.com/NrOaZysxX9— UIW Football (@UIWFootball) October 24, 2022
The FCS standout has even gained national attention from ESPN analyst and 2011 Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, who considers Scott a "Heisman front runner" behind Michigan running back Blake Corum, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and UNC quarterback Drake Maye, among others.
Heisman Front Runners— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 10, 2022
1-@UMichFootball RB Blake Corum
2-@TCUFootball QB Max Duggan
3-@UNCFootball QB Drake Maye
4-@Vol_Football QB Hendon Hooker
5-@uscfb QB Caleb Williams
6-@OhioStateFB QB Cj Stroud
7-@GoJSUTigersFB Shedeur Sanders
8-@UIWFootball QB Lindsey Scott Jr. pic.twitter.com/RDuivYkHbN
Scott has led the Cardinals (10-1) to the FCS Playoffs as the No. 7 seed, with its second-round matchup scheduled for Saturday (December 3) against Furman.
𝟏 𝐨𝐟 𝟏 #TheWord pic.twitter.com/K0IGGj6bKM— UIW Football (@UIWFootball) November 22, 2022