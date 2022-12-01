Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School

By Zuri Anderson

December 1, 2022

Mans jeans fallen around his ankles
Photo: Getty Images

A convicted felon was caught with his pants down inside a stolen vehicle near an elementary school in Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood, according to Seattle Police.

Officers responded to calls, some from school staff, about a "partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct" at the intersection of 11th Ave. SW and SW Cloverdale Street around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday (November 30). When cops arrived, they found a 26-year-old man unconscious and with his pants down near his girlfriend inside a pickup truck.

While his girlfriend was trying to wake him up, police spotted a suspected methamphetamine pipe and a bang inside the console. Officers also learned the truck was stolen, so they detained the man. Authorities also claim the suspect spray-painted the pickup truck white to disguise it.

Cops searched the truck and found tons of drugs, including a 24-gram brick of cocaine, 115 grams of meth in individual baggies, a 55-gram rock of meth, and 149 fentanyl pills. They also seized a handgun and ammo, which the 26-year-old isn't supposed to have as a convicted felon.

The suspect was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. No word on if he's facing drug charges.

