Dog The Bounty Hunter's Longtime Partner David Robinson Dead At 50

David Robinson, the longtime partner of Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman and co-star of the television show Dog's Most Wanted, has died at the age of 50.

Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, initially shared a post announcing his death on Wednesday (November 30) and later confirmed to TMZ on a Zoom call that he'd experienced a medical emergency on Wednesday (November 30).

Sources close to Chapman told TMZ that Robinson may have suffered some sort of heart attack or stroke, however, an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother," Chapman told TMZ on Thursday (December 1).