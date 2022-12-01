Dog The Bounty Hunter's Longtime Partner David Robinson Dead At 50
By Jason Hall
December 1, 2022
David Robinson, the longtime partner of Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman and co-star of the television show Dog's Most Wanted, has died at the age of 50.
Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, initially shared a post announcing his death on Wednesday (November 30) and later confirmed to TMZ on a Zoom call that he'd experienced a medical emergency on Wednesday (November 30).
Sources close to Chapman told TMZ that Robinson may have suffered some sort of heart attack or stroke, however, an official cause of death has not yet been determined.
"I'm shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother," Chapman told TMZ on Thursday (December 1).
Robinson is best known for appearing alongside Chapman in several episodes of the WGN American the television program Dog's Most Wanted, a spinoff of Chapman's initial series, Dog the Bounty Hunter, in 2019.
Robinson assisted the reality star in tracking down fugitives during the spinoff show, which varied from Chapman's original series in which he hunted suspects accused of jumping bail.
“Working with the Chapmans for almost a decade, David specializes in the tech aspect of hunting,” the official Dog's Most Wanted website wrote of Robinson. “It is hard to unplug from technology these days and David will use that to find you!”