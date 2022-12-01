Matt Gaetz's Former Associate Joel Greenberg Sentenced For Sex Trafficking

Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including sex trafficking a minor and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

Last May, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six of the 33 federal charges he was facing as part of a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to cooperate with a federal investigation into his former associate, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

According to ABC News, the investigation into Gaetz has stalled as investigators have voiced their concerns about the credibility of the witnesses.

Ahead of Greenberg's sentencing, his attorney, Fritz Scheller, took a shot at the Justice Department for failing to bring charges against Gaetz or the other individuals that Greenberg implicated.

"If the Government is so concerned with general deterrence, then why hasn't it prosecuted the other individuals, including public figures, who were also involved in Greenberg's offenses?" Schiller wrote in a memo. "Perhaps the DOJ are master strategists far beyond the capabilities of the undersigned. Or perhaps the DOJ is like Nero fiddling away as Rome burns."

Gaetz has continued to deny allegations that he paid for sex and had sex with a minor.