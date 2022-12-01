Missouri Woman Attacked By Bobcat She Thought Was A Kitten

A Missouri woman recently needed medical attention following an interaction with a wild bobcat, according to the Liberty Police Department.

The woman spotted the animal near 69 Highway and 33 Highway last week and decided to pick it up. The animal resembled an average domestic cat, but was actually a bobcat kitten, according to police. The baby bobcat was none too fond of being handled by the woman, and so it bit her thumb. Luckily, the woman didn't need any additional medical attention. Check out a photo of the bobcat kitten below.

Police aren't sure if the woman, who has not been identified, knew the animal was a bobcat when she picked it up. However, they want to remind residents that bobcats are not uncommon in rural parts of Liberty and to be careful when picking up any strange animals. "A word of advice...if you want to pick up the cute little kitten to pet it, make sure it is not a bobcat first!! They do bite and scratch. #Meow," the Liberty Police Department wrote on Twitter yesterday (November 30).