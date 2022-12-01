Mom, 4 Kids Run Over While Waiting For School Bus By Driver Fleeing Police

A mother and her four children were hospitalized after getting run over at a school bus stop in New York City. The woman was waiting for the bus to arrive with two of her kids just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday (November 29).

When her other two kids got off the bus, a woman driving a white 2016 Mercedes-Benz ignored the stop sign on the school bus and slammed into them.

Police said that officers were trying to pull the driver of the Mercedes over for running a stop sign about two blocks from the bus stop.

"When the Mercedes hit the woman, the woman flies and hit the ground, and the kid was shivering," one witness told WABC.

"[The mother] was under the bus, actually," another witness told the news station. "I was praying for her. It is just so terrible. It is definitely terrible."

The woman and her four children, ages eight, five, three, and one, were all hospitalized in stable condition. Three of the four children have since been released from the hospital, NBC New York reported.

After striking the woman and her children, the driver sped away and abandoned her car about a mile away, fleeing on foot. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not said if they know the identity of the driver.