Student Loan Forgiveness Remains Blocked As Supreme Court Fast-Tracks Case

By Bill Galluccio

December 1, 2022

Americans Head To The Polls To Vote In The 2022 Midterm Elections
Photo: Getty Images

The United States Supreme Court rejected an emergency appeal from the Biden administration to lift a nationwide injunction on the student loan forgiveness plan. However, the Justices did agree to fast-track the case and will hear arguments in February.

The student loan forgiveness plan would wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making under $125,000 and couples earning less than $250,000. In addition, those who received Pell Grants would have up $20,000 in student loans forgiven.

The plan has faced several lawsuits, including one filed by six GOP-led states. In that case, a three-judge panel with the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction after determining that Missouri had legal standing to file the lawsuit.

In response to the injunction, the Biden administration extended a pause on repayments until June 30, 2023.

A decision on the legality of the plan is expected in June.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.