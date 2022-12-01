Washington Is Home To One Of The Most Beautiful State Parks

America's national parks usually get the spotlight, but state parks are just as fun and breathtaking. There's no shortage of exhilarating activities, stunning views, and natural immersion at these scenic places. Plus, there's the added perk of fewer crowds.

For those planning their next outdoor excursion, Travel Lens curated a list of the most beautiful state parks in the country. The website states, "Following on from the launch of our US National Park Index, the team at Travel Lens has analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful US State Parks."

One state park in Washington broke into the Top 5, and that honor goes to Deception Pass! This destination, ranking at No. 5, is Washington's most visited-state park, according to its website. There's a little something for everybody, from birdwatchers and fishermen to beachgoers and hikers. You also have to visit the iconic bridge for a few Instagram pics.