Bloody Packages With Animal Eyes Sent To Ukrainian Embassies Across Europe

Ukrainian embassies across Europe have received suspicious packages containing animal eyes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said. The boxes were "soaked in a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell."

The packages were sent to embassies in the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, and the consulates general in Naples and Krakow.

In addition, a letter bomb addressed to Ukraine's ambassador to Spain exploded, injuring one worker in Madrid. A letter bomb was also sent to Spain's prime minister and the U.S. embassy last week.

Ukrainian officials said that all embassies and consulates have increased security following the threats.

"We have reasons to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation against Ukrainian embassies and consulates is taking place. Unable to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, someone is trying to intimidate us. However, I can immediately say that these attempts are useless. We will continue to work effectively for the victory of Ukraine," Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said.