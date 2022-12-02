Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch

A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person.

Authorities said they received two complaints from women who went to Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples for cosmetic procedures. One of the victims, who was 51 years old, told investigators that Salata instructed her to take prescription Alprazolam when she arrived. He then gave her nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

The woman said that as she went in and out of consciousness, Salata sexually assaulted her.

On the day he was arrested, another 73-year-old woman made similar claims to investigators.

Salata was released on a $100,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Earlier in the week, authorities received a report that Salata's ankle monitor had not moved in over eight hours. Officers were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at his home and found his body in a nearby ditch. The Naples Daily News reported that he had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, and a gun was recovered near his right leg.

He also left two notes, along with his wedding ring and credit cards, inside his home.

Police have not declared Salata's death a suicide and are waiting for the results of the autopsy.