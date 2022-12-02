How To Watch The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Live

The holidays are almost here and the so will the best way to get into the spirit: the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One. The show is going down in NYC on December 9th, and fans from across the country can tune in live to watch all of the festive performances.

Taking over the stage this year at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball are superstars including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax.

Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.