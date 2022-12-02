One Dead, Four Injured After Rogue Wave Slams Into Cruise Ship

A massive rogue wave slammed into a cruise ship off the coast of Argentina on Tuesday(November 29), leaving one passenger dead and four others injured. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The Viking Polaris was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, when the wave crashed into the side of the ship. It caused the ship to shake violently and shattered numerous windows.

"We wondered if we hit an iceberg. And there are no icebergs out here, but that's how it felt," passenger Suzie Gooding told WRAL. "Everything was fine until the rogue wave hit, and it was just sudden. Shocking."

The ship sustained limited damage but was able to sail safely to port by Wednesday.

Viking said that the remainder of the two-week cruise was canceled. The Polaris' next trip, scheduled to depart on December 5, was also canceled.

"We are investigating the facts surrounding this incident and will offer our support to the relevant authorities," Viking said in a statement. "Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew, and we are working directly with them to arrange return travel."