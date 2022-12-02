Ring In The Holidays With Pentatonix In The Metaverse

It's time to ring in the holidays with Pentatonix! The a cappella group recently released their new holiday album, Holidays Around the World, and are keeping the festivities going by taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on December 23rd.

Holidays Around The World showcases twelve new songs, including features from artists like Meghan Trainor, Lang Lang, Grace Lokwa, Hiba Tawaji, Lea Salonga, La Santa Cecilia, Shreya Ghoshal, Hikakin & Seikin, and The King's Sisters. In a statement, the group explained of their new music, "This album is unlike anything we've ever released before! Much like the album's title, HOLIDAYS AROUND THE WORLD, we wanted to invite a few incredible artists from all around the world to help celebrate the season with us. These artists all sound amazing and we are so thrilled to have them on this record."

During their iHeartRadio LIVE show, Pentatonix will perform their Holidays Around The World music, as well as open up about the album during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Tanya Rad. Fans can watch iHeartRadio LIVE with Pentatonix in iHeartLand at State Farm Park in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, December 23rd at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Get pumped for the iHeartRadio LIVE with Pentatonix by listening to some of their Holidays Around The World songs below.