This Is Tennessee's Most Unique Christmas Tradition

Decking the halls, listening to your favorite holiday tunes, decorating a tree with lights, ornaments and tinsel. If you celebrate Christmas, chances are you have a tradition you look forward to each year. While some are pretty run of the mill, others may offer a bizarre yet still festive take on the holiday.

Insider looked at the fun and interesting holiday traditions people around the country pick up this time of year, compiling a list of the most unique Christmas tradition in each state, from an underground winter wonderland in Alabama and a town-wide scavenger hunt in Vermont to a Rhode Island tradition of building a tree out of lobster traps.

So what is Tennessee's most unique Christmas tradition?

Christmas Ham Giveaway

Thanksgiving turkey is so last month — it's time for the holiday ham! The Volunteer State's most interesting Christmas tradition involves music, mystery, luck and fun when the Nashville Bluegrass Band chooses one audience member to get a special Christmas ham during a show each year.

Here's what Insider had to say:

"The Nashville Bluegrass Band performs at the Station Inn in Nashville's hippest neighborhood, the Gulch, every December. And every year, the band gives away a Christmas ham to someone in the audience, after they perform the song 'Ham Beats All The Meat.' If not just for the ham, go for the music and the banter."

Check out Insider's full list to see all the best, most unique Christmas traditions around the country.