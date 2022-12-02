This North Carolina State Park Is One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In The U.S.

The United States has no shortage of natural wonders and parks with breathtaking views that prove how the country earned the title of "America the Beautiful."

Travel Lens searched for aesthetically-pleasing state parks with high reviews, analyzing Instagram popularity, Google search data and Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews to compile a list of the 25 most beautiful parks in the U.S. One in North Carolina even managed to make the cut.

So which North Carolina state park is considered one of the most beautiful to visit?

Chimney Rock

Located in the western mountains of North Carolina, Chimney Rock State Park bills itself as a "nature lover's paradise" with stunning views and adventurous hiking trails that traipse around the beautiful mountain forest. According to Travel Lens' report, the park has hundreds of reviews, with many praising the "breathtaking" views and over 100 reviews calling out the "aesthetic" views.

Here are the 25 most beautiful state parks in the U.S.:

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness (Michigan) Smugglers' Notch (Vermont) Grayson Highlands (Virginia) Hocking Hills (Ohio) Deception Pass (Washington) Brown County (Indiana) Franconia Notch (New Hampshire) Waiʻānapanapa (Hawaii) Eldorado Canyon (Colorado) Baxter (Maine) Devil's Den (Arkansas) Blackwater Falls (West Virginia) Valley of Fire (Nevada) Devil's Lake (Wisconsin) Cumberland Falls (Kentucky) Tallulah Gorge (Georgia) Palo Duro Canyon (Texas) Oswald West (Oregon) Starved Rock (Illinois) Custer (South Dakota) Niagara Falls (New York) Chimney Rock (North Carolina) Mount Greylock (Massachusetts) Assateague (Maryland) Colt (Rhode Island)

