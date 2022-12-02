This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In Minnesota

When you hear the word "sushi" what restaurant comes to mind? Many restaurants offer this staple cuisine, but there is one in particular that is known for serving it best. For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state, it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in Minnesota offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sushi in all of Minnesota can be found at AMA Sushi in Minneapolis. Lovefood recommended trying the "Handmade Tibetan Momos" among other customer favorites.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state:

"AMA Sushi proudly touts itself as offering "the best sushi in town" and satisfied customers agree. The Minneapolis spot has a perfect Yelp score, with customers waxing lyrical about its friendly staff, reasonable prices and delicious food. Menu highlights include the "Green Dragon Roll" with shrimp tempura and avocado, and the predictably spicy "Kiss of Fire Roll" with tuna, cream cheese and cucumber. Handmade Tibetan Momos (steamed dumplings) are on offer too."

