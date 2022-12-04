College Football Playoff Matchups Revealed

The College Football Playoff matchups were announced on Sunday (December 4).

No. 4 Ohio State will face No. 1 Georgia, the defending national champions,at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

No. 3 TCU will face No. 2 Michigan at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in their College Football Playoff Semifinal.

No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee were the first two teams out of the final 4 on Sunday.

College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairman told ESPN that the committee felt Ohio State had better wins than Alabama, which solidified the Buckeyes hold on the final playoff seed.

“Well I think you look at the big wins as well as part of this,” Corrigan explained. “And the win that Ohio State has over Notre Dame, the win they have over Penn State, compare that to Alabama with the wins over Texas, Mississippi State, some other close games. Again, keep in mind that the Michigan game did get away from them but it was a one-score game early in the fourth quarter.”

Ohio State's lone loss came to Michigan in the final week of the regular season. Alabama lost two games to Tennessee and LSU by a combined margin of four points.

