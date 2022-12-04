Sesame Street's Bob McGrath Dead At Age 90

Bob McGrath, one of the few non-Muppets who lived on Sesame Street, has passed away at the age of 90. His family revealed the news to Bob's fans across the world on Facebook, writing that he passed away today and that he "died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

Bob first appeared on the show when it began in the 1960s, playing himself in the 1969 pilot. He'd go one to spend 47 seasons on the show before retiring from it in 2017.

Even after he retired from the show, he still worked with Sesame Workshop, the company behind the show. Bob appeared at public events and served as an advocate for Sesame Workshop.