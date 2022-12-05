Explosions Reported At Two Military Airbases Inside Russia

Explosions were reported at two airbases inside Russia early Monday (December 5) morning. The first explosion rocked the Engels-2 airbase in Russia's Saratov region, which houses nuclear-capable Tu-95 bombers that have been used to launch missile strikes across Ukraine.

Two people were injured in the explosion, but officials said no civilian infrastructure was damaged in the blast. According to The Guardian, a "loitering munition" targeted the base's runway and damaged two Tu-95 bombers.

"There's information about a loud explosion and a flash in the early morning in Engels spreading on social networks and the media," said Saratov governor Roman Busargin in a post on Telegram. "There is no reason to worry. Not a single object of civil infrastructure was damaged," he said.

In another incident, a fuel truck reportedly exploded near an airbase Russian city of Ryazan, which is about 125 miles southeast of Moscow. The blast killed three people and injured six others.

The cause of the explosions is unknown, and it is unclear if the two incidents were related. Ukrainian officials did not take credit for the attacks, though presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak made tongue-in-cheek remarks about them on Twitter.

"The Earth is round — discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point," Podolyak tweeted.