Explosions Reported At Two Military Airbases Inside Russia

By Bill Galluccio

December 5, 2022

Engels-2 Aircraft Military Base
Photo: Hulton Archive

Explosions were reported at two airbases inside Russia early Monday (December 5) morning. The first explosion rocked the Engels-2 airbase in Russia's Saratov region, which houses nuclear-capable Tu-95 bombers that have been used to launch missile strikes across Ukraine.

Two people were injured in the explosion, but officials said no civilian infrastructure was damaged in the blast. According to The Guardian, a "loitering munition" targeted the base's runway and damaged two Tu-95 bombers.

"There's information about a loud explosion and a flash in the early morning in Engels spreading on social networks and the media," said Saratov governor Roman Busargin in a post on Telegram. "There is no reason to worry. Not a single object of civil infrastructure was damaged," he said.

In another incident, a fuel truck reportedly exploded near an airbase Russian city of Ryazan, which is about 125 miles southeast of Moscow. The blast killed three people and injured six others.

The cause of the explosions is unknown, and it is unclear if the two incidents were related. Ukrainian officials did not take credit for the attacks, though presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak made tongue-in-cheek remarks about them on Twitter.

"The Earth is round — discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point," Podolyak tweeted.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.