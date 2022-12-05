FBI Joins Investigation Into Power Substation Attacks In North Carolina

By Bill Galluccio

December 5, 2022

Electricity generating substation
Photo: Getty Images

Over 35,000 people across North Carolina remained without power on Monday (December 5) morning after vandals damaged two power substations over the weekend.

The FBI has joined the investigation as investigators try to determine a motive for the "targeted" attacks. Officials said that those responsible knocked down the gates at the substations and then opened fire on the equipment.

"No motivation. No group has stepped up to acknowledge or accept that they are the ones who've done it," Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

Duke Energy said it could take several days to restore power because of the extent of the damage to the equipment. Officials estimate the damage could cost millions of dollars to repair.

"We are looking at a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment, and so we do want citizens of the town to be prepared that this will be a multiday restoration for most customers, extending potentially as long as Thursday," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said.

County officials declared a state of emergency and put a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. In addition, schools across the county were closed on Monday.

Shelters have also been opened and are equipped with portable bathroom and shower facilities.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.