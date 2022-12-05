FBI Joins Investigation Into Power Substation Attacks In North Carolina

Over 35,000 people across North Carolina remained without power on Monday (December 5) morning after vandals damaged two power substations over the weekend.

The FBI has joined the investigation as investigators try to determine a motive for the "targeted" attacks. Officials said that those responsible knocked down the gates at the substations and then opened fire on the equipment.

"No motivation. No group has stepped up to acknowledge or accept that they are the ones who've done it," Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

Duke Energy said it could take several days to restore power because of the extent of the damage to the equipment. Officials estimate the damage could cost millions of dollars to repair.

"We are looking at a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment, and so we do want citizens of the town to be prepared that this will be a multiday restoration for most customers, extending potentially as long as Thursday," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said.

County officials declared a state of emergency and put a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. In addition, schools across the county were closed on Monday.

Shelters have also been opened and are equipped with portable bathroom and shower facilities.