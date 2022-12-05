A Florida sheriff's deputy accidentally killed his fellow deputy in what the sheriff called an "extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident," ABC News reports.

Brevard County sheriff's deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed early Saturday (December 3) morning after his co-worker and roommate Andrew Lawson pointed a gun at him, according to a Sunday (December 4) update from Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Lawson reportedly told cops Walsh taking a break from playing an online game in their Palm Bay home when the former held a handgun he "believed he had unloaded." That's when Lawson "jokingly" pointed the gun in Walsh's direction and pulled the trigger, Ivey said. Lawson quickly called 911, but by the time first responders got there, Walsh died from a single gunshot wound. Lawson was taken into custody for manslaughter.