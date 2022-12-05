Florida Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Badge To Get Out Of Ticket

The police chief of Tampa has resigned after body camera footage showed her flashing her badge to get out of a traffic ticket, according to CNN. Chief Mary O'Connor stepped down from her role after she was placed on administrative leave Friday (December 12) over the controversial video.

Footage shows O'Connor in the passenger seat of a golf cart her husband was driving on November 12. A Pinellas County sheriff's deputy pulled them over in Oldsmar, a city northwest of Tampa, for not having a tag on the vehicle. As her husband was explaining to the deputy what they were doing, O'Connor says, "Is your camera on? I'm the police chief in Tampa."

After the deputy recognizes her and asks how she's doing, the police chief responds, "I'm hoping that you'll just let us go tonight." He ends up letting the couple go without a ticket, sparking an internal review nearly a month later.

“Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O’Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O’Connor,” according to a Monday (December 5) statement from the mayor's office.