Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled from the air after their relationship went public. According to TMZ, ABC sources told them the network's executives called the relationship a distraction and the next steps are being sorted out.

The network's President, Kim Godwin, reportedly made an announcement during an editorial call on Monday morning (December 5th) and called Robach's and Holme's relationship an "internal and external distraction."

"This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways," she said on the call per TMZ. "You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work." Godwin also reportedly said the decision to take the anchors off air wasn't easy and she'd taken several days to think it over.

"If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we've said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know," she stressed.

News of Robach and Holmes' relationship broke on November 30th after the Daily Mail published photos of them on a romantic weekend getaway. TMZ also talked to sources that said the couple wouldn't "pump the brakes on their relationship" despite the backlash.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are set to replace the two on Monday but it's currently unknown if they will take over for the entirety of the week.