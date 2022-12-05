Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive

When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?

RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:

The RealtyHop team pulled every real estate listing advertised in the United States so far this year, 3.64 million of them, and sorted these properties by zip code. We then ranked these zips by median price, resulting in a list of the most expensive markets in the nation right now.

The most zip code in the country is 94027 in Atherton, California. The median list price for a home is $9 million. As far as states go, California takes the cake with 59 of the most expensive zip codes. Going deeper, Los Angeles has the highest number of expensive zip codes than any city.

While Arizona isn't in the top 10 cities, it's one of the 13 states included in RealtyHop's ranking. Just one zip code in the Grand Canyon State is among the country's most expensive. That one is 85253 in Paradise Valley. It comes in at No. 49 overall with a median list price of $2,750,000.

Here's a look at the most expensive zip codes in the country and their median list prices:

94027 in Atherton, CA ($9,000,000) 11962 in Sagaponack, NY ($6,972,500) 90210 in Los Angeles, CA ($6,699,500) 2199 in Boston, MA ($6,200,000) 33109 in Fisher Island, FL ($6,100,000)

Check out the full report.