Just 1 Texas City Named Among Best Places To Travel In 2023

Looking for a new travel destination in 2023? Travel + Leisure can help — they just released their Top 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023 list. While dozens of cities can be found abroad and on the other side of the country, just one is located right here in the Lone Star State.

Before we get to the juicy details, here's what Travel + Leisure said about its list:

With much of the world reopened, 2023 is shaping up to be the year travel officially bounces back. We made our list of the 50 best destinations for 2023 a little differently this year: We asked Travel + Leisure's editors where they want to go in the months ahead. Some are raring to get back to Japan, while others have the Trans-Bhutan Trail on their lists. Still more are planning a sail around Greenland, a wine-tasting trip on California’s central coast, and a visit to France’s next big wine region (which is, as it happens, tiny).

Travel + Leisure divided its list into several categories of travel: cultural riches, food and wine, big-city thrills, moments on the water, fresh air and nature, beach vibes and a look at the future. You can find the Texas travel destination in the big-city thrills category:

Houston!

Here's what the magazine said about the Space City:

Today, a wealth of new ventures is poised to raise the profile of Texas’s largest city in other categories as well. Opening next year, the JMK5 Arena will transform a disused racetrack into a 12,500-seat concert stadium poised to rival the venues of Vegas. It arrives on the heels of the relatively more intimate 713 Music Hall, which has attracted artists ranging from Judas Priest to Lil Nas X. The Houston Zoo is undergoing a much-delayed expansion that will include a Galápagos Islands–themed exhibit, which will feature an underwater tunnel and a penguin habitat. And the Houston Botanic Gardens, which opened in 2020, features 132 acres of diverse ecosystems, from wetlands to prairie.

