Kirstie Alley Dead At 71

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 years old, her family announced on social media Monday (December 5). She would have turned 72 in January.

Her death comes after a short battle with cancer that was just "recently discovered." Alley's children William "True" Parker and Lillie Price Stevenson thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida "for their care."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," Alley's family wrote.

Alley is best known for her role as "Rebecca Howe" in Cheers — which she received an Emmy Award and Golden Globe for in 1991 — and "Diane Barrows" in It Takes Two alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. She won her second Emmy for her role in David's Mother in 1994. The Veronica's Closet star also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in February 2011 and finished in second place. She appeared in the show's 15th season the following year, but was eliminated halfway through the competition.

Alley actress shared her children with Parker Stevenson, who she was married to from 1983 to 1997. Before that, she was married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1997.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," True and Lillie continued in their statement. They also asked for love, prayers and privacy at this time.