Panthers Make Surprising Decision Regarding Baker Mayfield's Future

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, which will effectively place him on waivers, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (December 5).

"Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's finalized later today," Rapoport tweeted.

Any NFL team that claims Mayfield on waivers will need to pay the remaining $1,349,444 he's owed as part of his guaranteed contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The San Francisco 49ers, who are now without Trey Lance and Jimmy Garappolo for the remainder of the season, are currently "near the bottom of the priority list," according to Pelissero, who later tweeted out the entire waiver priority, which listed San Francisco as 24th among all 32 teams.

The Houston Texans are currently No. 1 on the NFL waiver priority rankings, followed by the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers.