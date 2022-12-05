Texas Woman In Hazmat Suit Leaves Buckets Of Human Waste At Police Station

By Ginny Reese

December 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas woman is being accused of allegedly leaving three buckets of human waste at a police station. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the woman was wearing a hazmat suit when she dropped the buckets.

According to a warrant and arrest affidavit filed with the Wichita County Court on Thursday, December 1st, a police officer with the Electra Police Department said that they noticed "someone putting something outside" the station around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (November 10th).

The officer then went outside and noticed three five-gallon buckets of "what appeared to be human waste." The affidavit says that the officer noticed a woman in an "all white hazmat suit with a yellow mask" walking back to her vehicle.

The affidavit says that after being asked what she was doing, the woman said that "the buckets were human [waste] and she was dropping them off." That's when she got into her vehicle and drove away

Officers recognized the woman as the Electra assistant fire chief's wife. According to the affidavit, the woman called the city administrator and refused to pick up the buckets, saying "it was not her problem."

The woman was charged with illegal dumping and was issued a warrant for her arrest. The woman was arrested on December 1st and booked into the Wichita County Jail.

