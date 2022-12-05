This Colorado City Is Among The Top 10 Most Sinful Cities In America

We all have our vices. Bad behavior, crimes, or dubious activities happen everywhere, but not all sins are distributed equally. Depending on where you live, you may be more likely to come across these behaviors, or indulge in them yourself.

That's why WalletHub found the most "sinful" cities in the country. For their 2022 report, researchers "compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 38 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita."

According to the website, Colorado's capital ranked among the Top 10: Denver. The Mile High City ranked high when it came to excessive drinking and the "Lust" category, which includes adult entertainment, erotic events, Google searches for "XXX Entertainment" and Tinder, and more.

Las Vegas is once again the most sinful in the land of stars and stripes, thanks to the excessive amounts of "greed" (think gambling, etc.) and lust. It's called "Sin City" for a reason. Port St. Lucie, Florida seems to have the least amount of naughty behavior.

Here are the Top 10 most sinful cities in the United States:

Las Vegas, Nevada St. Louis, Missouri Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Houston, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Los Angeles, California Denver, Colorado Chicago, Illinois Baton Rouge, Louisiana Phoenix, Arizona

Feeling devious? You can check out the full list of sinful cities on WalletHub's website.