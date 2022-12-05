This Florida City Is Among The Most Sinful Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson

December 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We all have our vices. Bad behavior, crimes, or dubious activities happen everywhere, but not all sins are distributed equally. Depending on where you live, you may be more likely to come across these behaviors, or indulge in them yourself.

That's why WalletHub found the most "sinful" cities in the country. For their 2022 report, researchers "compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 38 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita."

According to the website, one of Florida's most iconic cities ranked high on the list: Miami! The Magic City came in the No. 18 spot, scoring high in the "Jealousy" and "Lust" categories. Miami wasn't singled out for anything in particular, but Hialeah was dinged for a high percentage of adults not exercising.

Las Vegas is once again the most sinful in the land of stars and stripes, thanks to the excessive amounts of "greed" (think gambling, etc.) and lust. It's called "Sin City" for a reason. Port St. Lucie, Florida seems to have the least amount of naughty behavior.

Here are the Top 10 most sinful cities in the United States:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Atlanta, Georgia
  6. Los Angeles, California
  7. Denver, Colorado
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  10. Phoenix, Arizona

Feeling devious? You can check out the full list of sinful cities on WalletHub's website.

