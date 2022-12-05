This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant

Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea.

For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."

The top pick for Colorado is Jax Fish House! Here's why it was chosen:

"Denver-based magazine 5280 has named Jax Fish House as one of the restaurants that has 'most influenced the local dining scene over the past quarter-century,' and it's not hard to see why. Founded in 1994, Jax stands out for using fresh, sustainable seafood in a landlocked state, so much so that chef Sheila Lucero has even represented the seafood industry in sustainability talks in D.C. On top of that, the menu offers a wide variety of seafood, from oysters to Mississippi catfish to Spanish octopus."