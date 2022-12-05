Top Free Agent Shortstop Trea Turner Agrees To Massive Deal: Report

Top free agent shortstop Trea Turner has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday (December 5).

Turner's contract is reportedly an 11-year, $300 million deal, which includes a full no-trade clause, sources confirmed to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

The move reunites Turner with longtime former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper, who he played alongside during his first four MLB seasons.

Turner spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Nationals, which included included winning the franchise's first World Series title in 2019, before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through the 2021 season, having concluded the season as the National League batting champion and stolen base leader for the second time in his career.