Top Free Agent Shortstop Trea Turner Agrees To Massive Deal: Report
By Jason Hall
December 5, 2022
Top free agent shortstop Trea Turner has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday (December 5).
Turner's contract is reportedly an 11-year, $300 million deal, which includes a full no-trade clause, sources confirmed to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
The move reunites Turner with longtime former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper, who he played alongside during his first four MLB seasons.
Turner spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Nationals, which included included winning the franchise's first World Series title in 2019, before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through the 2021 season, having concluded the season as the National League batting champion and stolen base leader for the second time in his career.
Source: Turner is getting 11 years, $300 million with a full no trade clause https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb— Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) December 5, 2022
Together again. pic.twitter.com/1Qh82vZ3bu— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2022
Turner hit for a 298 average with 100 RBIs, a .466 slugging percentage and a .466 on base percentage, winning the Silver Slugger award and contributing to the Dodgers' 111-win season, which was the most wins of any MLB team.
The Phillies fell two games shy of a World Series title, losing to the Houston Astros in six games in 2022.
Philadelphia had a historic turnaround, having fired former manager Joe Girardi in June and rallying behind interim Rob Thomson, who signed a contract extension as the team's full-time manager during the team's playoff run.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.