Washington Man Arrested After Girlfriend Was Found Dead Inside Apartment

A 25-year-old man was accused of killing his girlfriend after she was found dead at a Washington state apartment complex, according to KOMO.

Thurston County sheriff's deputies got a 911 call around 2 a.m. Monday (December 5) from someone in Pierce County, reporting that a family member confessed to shooting his girlfriend. Cops pulled up to Copper Wood Apartments off Martin Way East near Lacey to perform a welfare check and discovered a 21-year-old woman dead inside a unit.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department arrested the suspect without incident around 6:20 a.m. in Graham, officials tweeted. Deputies also recovered the firearm used in the shooting. He was booked into Thurston County Jail for second-degree murder and domestic violence.