Washington Man Arrested After Girlfriend Was Found Dead Inside Apartment
By Zuri Anderson
December 5, 2022
A 25-year-old man was accused of killing his girlfriend after she was found dead at a Washington state apartment complex, according to KOMO.
Thurston County sheriff's deputies got a 911 call around 2 a.m. Monday (December 5) from someone in Pierce County, reporting that a family member confessed to shooting his girlfriend. Cops pulled up to Copper Wood Apartments off Martin Way East near Lacey to perform a welfare check and discovered a 21-year-old woman dead inside a unit.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department arrested the suspect without incident around 6:20 a.m. in Graham, officials tweeted. Deputies also recovered the firearm used in the shooting. He was booked into Thurston County Jail for second-degree murder and domestic violence.
Pierce County Deputies assisted in arresting a homicide suspect early this morning. Homicide occurred in Lacey and the suspect was arrested in Graham. https://t.co/qRvjx0ug5N— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 5, 2022
Authorities haven't released any information about the victim or what led up to the shooting. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment, and they were processing the crime scene Monday morning. So far, TCSO said it's an isolated incident, and no one else was inside the unit at the time of the shooting. There's no danger to the public at this time, they added.
"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and all those who are impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.