Will Ferrell Performs His Signature Cowbell At His Son's First Live Show
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 5, 2022
Will Ferrell put his highly-specialized musical talent to good use during his son's recent set at a charity event.
18-year-old Magnus Ferrell opened up for the Psychedelic Furs at a special event over the weekend. The show, which benefited the charity Cancer for College, was Magnus' first public performance with his band.
During the set, Magnus covered Radiohead's "Creep," along with three originals. One of those originals was the track "Back in Place," which arrived just last week. Ever the comedian, Will joined Magnus onstage at the end of his son's performance of the song to add in a little extra spice: a cowbell cameo.
Cancer for College was founded in 1993 by Will's former roommate, two-time cancer survivor and double amputee Craig Pollard. The charity provides scholarships and educational aid to cancer survivors. "Since inception, the charity has awarded over 1,600 need-based scholarships totaling more than $6 million in awards to high-achieving cancer survivors," according to the Cancer for College website.
"Back In Place" is one of the few songs Magnus has released over the last couple of years. Magnus sings in the chorus, "Now I’m trying to find a way back home/Cause I can’t take another day on my own/No I didn’t hesitate, now I’m lost, wishing I would’ve stayed/But now it’s too late to put everything back in place." Other singles from Magnus include "Love Drunk," "Held You So," and "Hold My Hand."