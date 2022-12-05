Will Ferrell Performs His Signature Cowbell At His Son's First Live Show

Will Ferrell put his highly-specialized musical talent to good use during his son's recent set at a charity event.

18-year-old Magnus Ferrell opened up for the Psychedelic Furs at a special event over the weekend. The show, which benefited the charity Cancer for College, was Magnus' first public performance with his band.

During the set, Magnus covered Radiohead's "Creep," along with three originals. One of those originals was the track "Back in Place," which arrived just last week. Ever the comedian, Will joined Magnus onstage at the end of his son's performance of the song to add in a little extra spice: a cowbell cameo.