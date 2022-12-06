Accused Colorado LGBTQ Club Shooter Faces Over 300 Charges

The person accused of killing five people and injuring at least 17 more at a Colorado LGBTQ club is facing 305 charges, including murder, bias-motivated crimes, and assault, according to Fox News.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was formally charged Tuesday morning (December 6) in El Paso County court for his alleged role in the horrific Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs on November 19, hours before Trans Day of Remembrance. According to court documents filed by Aldrich's attorneys, they identify as non-binary and use they/them pronouns.

Police said the suspect entered Club Q with a long rifle and flak vest, immediately firing into the crowd. Aldrich's rampage would've continued if it weren't for Richard Fierro, a 45-year-old Army veteran, and other patrons subduing the shooter before authorities arrived. The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital and later jailed.

Aldrich was originally held on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder and five hate-crime charges. It wasn't until Tuesday that prosecutors formally filed hundreds of charges, which included first-degree murder after deliberation and bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

According to KDVR, District Attorney Michael Allen said the murder charges carry the harshest penalty, life in prison, and that it's important to show the community that bias-motivated crimes won't be tolerated.

“We are going to be the voice for the victims in the courtroom," Allen said during Aldrich's initial court appearance last month. "We will be fighting alongside them through this entire process.”