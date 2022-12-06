Georgia Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 6, 2022

Stack of Christmas chocolate candy cane cookies. Table scene with a white background.
Photo: Getty Images

My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections. Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats, without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Debby Anderson of Stockbridge suggest trying out her recipe for "Candy Cane Snowballs." It takes less than an hour to make five dozen of these bad boys. In addition, there are only seven basic ingredients in the while recipe, and only four steps to follow. What could be easier than that? Here's what she had to say about it:

"I bake dozens of kinds of Christmas cookies to give to family and friends. I came up with this recipe when I had leftover candy canes. We dip the snowballs into a white candy coating, then into crushed peppermint candy."

Check out the full recipe for Anderson's Candy Cane Snowballs.

