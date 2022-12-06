Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Florida

Coffee can be a great jump start to your day, but where you drink it is also important. Coffee shops have become hubs for workers, get-togethers with friends, or a relaxing vibe for everyone. While premier destinations like Seattle and Portland come to mind when thinking about the black stuff, every city and town has a local shop dedicated to serving you delicious brews.

That's why Tasting Table found every state's best coffee shop. The website states, "To answer this mouth-burning question we talked to locals all over the country, hit the road, and, yes, even consulted some experts on the internet. What we found was that no matter where you are in America, there's a place that's giving you a better, more local experience than a big national chain."

According to writers, Florida's top coffee shop is Bold Bean Coffee Roasters! Here's why it was chosen:

"No shop is better to hide from the heat than Bold Bean in Jacksonville's artsy San Marco neighborhood. While Jax doesn't get near enough credit for its arts scene, spend an afternoon here sipping their craft pour-overs, and you'll see plenty of artists, musicians, and start-up entrepreneurs collaborating around you. And if you're looking for a place that feels exactly like a coffee shop should in Florida, Bold Bean is the spot."