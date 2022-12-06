Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

December 6, 2022

Cappuccino art
Photo: Getty Images

Coffee can be a great jump start to your day, but where you drink it is also important. Coffee shops have become hubs for workers, get-togethers with friends, or a relaxing vibe for everyone. While premier destinations like Seattle and Portland come to mind when thinking about the black stuff, every city and town has a local shop dedicated to serving you delicious brews.

That's why Tasting Table found every state's best coffee shop. The website states, "To answer this mouth-burning question we talked to locals all over the country, hit the road, and, yes, even consulted some experts on the internet. What we found was that no matter where you are in America, there's a place that's giving you a better, more local experience than a big national chain."

According to writers, Washington's top coffee shop is Lighthouse Roasters! Here's why it was chosen:

"And as tempting as it was to throw up our hands and just pick the original Starbucks in Pike Place Market at the winner, Seattle has better coffee. Lighthouse Roasters has been doing their thing since 1993, when it was one of the first coffee shops to roast beans in-house in America. They're still going strong in their original Greenwood location, showcasing local artists and unique blends in a small space that understates Lighthouse's historic impact."

You can find Lighthouse Roasters at 400 N 43rd St. in Seattle.

Curious out other states' best coffee shops? Check out the full list on Tasting Table's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.