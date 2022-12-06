Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Washington

Coffee can be a great jump start to your day, but where you drink it is also important. Coffee shops have become hubs for workers, get-togethers with friends, or a relaxing vibe for everyone. While premier destinations like Seattle and Portland come to mind when thinking about the black stuff, every city and town has a local shop dedicated to serving you delicious brews.

That's why Tasting Table found every state's best coffee shop. The website states, "To answer this mouth-burning question we talked to locals all over the country, hit the road, and, yes, even consulted some experts on the internet. What we found was that no matter where you are in America, there's a place that's giving you a better, more local experience than a big national chain."

According to writers, Washington's top coffee shop is Lighthouse Roasters! Here's why it was chosen:

"And as tempting as it was to throw up our hands and just pick the original Starbucks in Pike Place Market at the winner, Seattle has better coffee. Lighthouse Roasters has been doing their thing since 1993, when it was one of the first coffee shops to roast beans in-house in America. They're still going strong in their original Greenwood location, showcasing local artists and unique blends in a small space that understates Lighthouse's historic impact."