House January 6 Committee Has Decided To Make Criminal Referrals

The House select committee investigating the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the committee's chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters.

Thompson did not provide any details about who could be referred or what charges the committee believes they should face.

When asked if any of the witnesses perjured themselves, Thompson replied, "that's part of the discussion."

The committee is scheduled to meet later on Tuesday (December 6). The committee is wrapping up its 18-month investigation and is expected to publish its final report before Christmas. The report will be comprised of eight chapters and will be published online in its entirety. It will also include legislative recommendations to prevent another riot in the future.

"The report is half about the past and what we've just studied and half about the future and what needs to be done to protect ourselves from similar cycles of coup, insurrection, electoral sabotage, and political violence," committee member Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told USA Today.

Thompson has not said if the committee will hold a public hearing when it releases the final report.