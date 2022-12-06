Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 6, 2022

Vegan oatmeal cookies with powdered sugar, cinnamon sticks and cinnamon stars on a wooden table at christmas.
Photo: Getty Images

My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections. Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats, without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Tammy Hoggatt of Omaha suggests trying out her recipe for "Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookies." It takes less than an hour to make about five dozen of these bad boys. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I needed a new holiday cookie, so I tweaked an old 4-H recipe. This updated oatmeal cookie with cranberries and nuts is my family’s all-time favorite."

The entire recipe only has two steps. What could be easier than that? But don't take out word for it. Here's what one reviewer said about the recipe:

"These are a delight! Don’t change a thing. The recipe is super simple and comes together quickly."

Check out the full recipe for Hoggatt's Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookies.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.