Who knew H-E-B would be such a romantic backdrop for a marriage proposal?!

Complete with rose petals, an audience and lots of cheering, a couple got engaged in the Healthy Living section of the Texas-based grocery store, as seen in a viral TikTok posted by Lindy Foster over the weekend. The video received over 700,000 likes and over 3.5 million views. Foster shows a crowd cheering on the newly engaged couple and than pans over to an H-E-B employee named Eduardo, per his name tag.

Eduardo, who is clearly on the clock, stares at the chaotic event and his jaw is literally on the floor. He then hilariously snaps out of it and goes back to work, selling tamales and ringing a bell throughout the store. "When there is proposal in aisle two of H-E-B but you are on tamale duty at work," the video's caption said.

Hundreds of people in the comments had lots to say, as expected.

"I have so many questions," one user said.

"What in the Texas," said another user.

"A proposal AND tamales afterwards? Now I want my proposal there 😂," said another.

H-E-B's TikTok account also commented on the video. "His comedic timing *chef's kiss*," they said.

Watch the oh so very Texas proposal for yourself below: