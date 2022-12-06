Two Inmates Have Escaped From Kansas City-Area Jail

Law enforcement are currently involved in a large search for two inmates they believe escaped from a Kansas City-area jail.

Two inmates are believed to have left the jail last night (December 5) at the same time, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear at the time of this writing how they were able to escape the facility. Law enforcement are now searching for 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez from Panorama City, California, and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks from Kansas City. Perez-Martinez was being held for possession of drugs charges, and Sparks was being held on money laundering charges.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are working with the United States Marshals Service to find the two individuals. Authorities have asked that anyone with any information regarding the incident and the individuals call 911 or contact the sheriff's office at 816-380-5200.

A similar incident happened back in June at a different Missouri jail. Three inmates escaped by climbing through holes they cut in the ceiling and leacing the building through a maintenance dorr, according to Barry County Sheriff's Office detective Doug Henry. The United States Marshals Service was also called in to take over the search for the escaped inmates in that situation.